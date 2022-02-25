Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Kathryn Jean Jackson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE POR opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.