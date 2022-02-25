PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

