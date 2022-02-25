Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2.06 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00270807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

