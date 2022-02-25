Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Trading Down 0.7%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 8,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.
