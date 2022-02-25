Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 48,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,233. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
