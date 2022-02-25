Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $13.56 on Friday, reaching $787.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,231,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $968.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $918.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 billion, a PE ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

