Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

