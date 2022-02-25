Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.10. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
