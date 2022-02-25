PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $31.75. PROG shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 22,439 shares.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $6,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 235,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,618 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after buying an additional 530,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PROG by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

