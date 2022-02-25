Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Prologis has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

PLD opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

