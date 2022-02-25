ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 296,969 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

