ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.39.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
