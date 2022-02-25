ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

