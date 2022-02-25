Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,791,930. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

