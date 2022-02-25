Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.03. 42,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

