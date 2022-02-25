Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.