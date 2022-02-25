Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,691 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,617,359. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

