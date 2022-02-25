PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTXAF stock opened at 0.24 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of 0.24 and a 1 year high of 0.24.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services and packet switched local fixed network license.

