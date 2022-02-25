Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by Erste Group to Sell

Erste Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

