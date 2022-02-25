Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.33). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

LUNG traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

