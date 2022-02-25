Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LUNG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. 13,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,870. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

