Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €83.02 ($94.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.70 and a 200 day moving average of €102.06.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.