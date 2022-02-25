Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00015527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.36 or 0.06786198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.41 or 0.99841240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047737 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

