Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
ECC stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.