Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ECC stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

