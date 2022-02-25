Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $959.29 million, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1,237.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

