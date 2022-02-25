Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

NYSE EQR opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $50,930,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

