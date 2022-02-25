Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Increased by Analyst

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Italk in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Italk alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

TALK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Italk has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Italk by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Italk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Italk (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.