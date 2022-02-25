Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Raised by Cormark (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.80.

TSE LB opened at C$41.72 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$33.98 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.