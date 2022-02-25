Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

LTHM stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Livent has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

