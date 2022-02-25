Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Decreased by Analyst

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.90). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $60.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

