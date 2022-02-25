Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $110.20 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

