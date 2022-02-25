Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

TXRH opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.