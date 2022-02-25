Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issued By SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

