Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for SPX Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SPX in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

