Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

CYH opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

