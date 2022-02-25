Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $784.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

