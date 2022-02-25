Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Reduced by Truist Financial

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riskified in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RSKD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Riskified stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.