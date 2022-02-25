Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Increased by Analyst

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of DKILY opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.96. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

