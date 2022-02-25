Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Increased by Analyst

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.