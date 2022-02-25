Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Masonite International Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

DOOR opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.