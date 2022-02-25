Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.42% of Quad/Graphics worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 233,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.23 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

