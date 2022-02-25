Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $742.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

