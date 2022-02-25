Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE NX opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $742.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

