Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 22,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,916. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

