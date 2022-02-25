Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

