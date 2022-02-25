Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after buying an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,982,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

