Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $73,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,744,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

