Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $11.23 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care (Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.