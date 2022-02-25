Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $11.23 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.
About Ramsay Health Care (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.