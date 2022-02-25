Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) to Release Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPID stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 265,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

