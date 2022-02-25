Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0005 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $612.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

