Raymond James Begins Coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MEDXF opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

