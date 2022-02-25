Raymond James Begins Coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of MEDXF opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.