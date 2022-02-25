Raymond James Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $49.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

