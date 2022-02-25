Raymond James Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $49.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.
DISH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.