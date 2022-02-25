Raymond James Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $410.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RNG opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

